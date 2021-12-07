Frank Sinatra statue to be unveiled in Hoboken

A statue of Hoboken’s favorite son, Frank Sinatra, will be unveiled on Dec. 12, Ol’ Blue Eyes’ birthday.

According to Hoboken Girl the statue will debut at the Sinatra Park Amphitheater located at Frank Sinatra Drive on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 1PM. Hoboken Health and Human Services Director Leo Pellegrini told NJ.com that the project was paid for with private funds.

The statue was sculpted by Carolyn Palmer, who has also made statues of Lucille Ball, Eleanor and Franklin Roosevelt at the FDR Presidential Library and several popes at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

The celebration will be emceed by Joe Piscopo and will feature a performance by the Frank Sinatra School of the Arts. The sculpture itself shows Sinatra leaning against a lamppost tipping his hat.

Sinatra was born in Hoboken on Dec. 12, 1915 and lived on Monroe St. until the age of 12. After dropping out of high school, he worked odd jobs including as a singing waiter in Hoboken before getting his big break with bandleader Harry James. As we know, he went on to become one of the most successful recording artists of all time and iconic figure not only in the music business, but as an actor, as well, winning an Academy Award for his role in “From Here to Eternity.”

Pellegrini told NJ.com that he believes the statue will be a major draw, “This is going to help draw tourism and also recognize one of the biggest icons in the history of Hoboken; and not only of Hoboken but of the world,” he said. “He was one of the greatest artists.”

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

