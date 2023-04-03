One of NJ’s most wanted admits to killing ex in 1994

A man who had been on the run for more than 25 years admitted in court on Thursday that he stabbed his former girlfriend to death in Atlantic County in February 1994.

Francisco Martinez, 53, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death of Patricia Boney, who was able to identify Martinez as her attacker before she died.

Now he faces 20 years in prison.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Martinez fled the scene in Boney's car, which was discovered in Texas a couple weeks after her death. It is assumed that Martinez then crossed the border into Mexico where he hid under a different name.

On Feb. 25, 1994, Martinez went to a home in Buena to confront Boney, who had moved on from their romantic relationship. Authorities say Martinez stabbed Boney at least 17 times, right in front of their toddler.

Boney's two older children found her lying in bed with their baby brother, covered in blood, authorities say.

Responding officers were able to speak with Boney before she passed away.

An autopsy discovered multiple defensive wounds on her arms and hands, as well as a 4.5-inch wound that penetrated her heart.

Martinez once appeared on the program "America's Most Wanted," and had been on New Jersey's own list for years.

Martinez was extradited from Mexico to New Jersey last year to face the charges.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 8.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

