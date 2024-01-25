Four NJ restaurants make Yelp’s top 100

There are any number of ways to decide on which restaurant to go to; friends’ recommendations, a glowing review in the media, maybe it just sounds interesting. For a lot of people, though, user reviews are the coin of the realm when it comes to dining out.

Yelp is the grandaddy of user review sites and a lot of people place a great deal of stock in them. Now, Yelp is out with their list of the top 100 restaurants for 2024, and four of them are right here in New Jersey.

Here are the four:

Boomchia in Montclair; it’s described as “juice bars and smoothies, acai bowls, vegan”. One reviewer said

The ingredients are so fresh and high quality. I love the seasonal ingredients they have to offer. I had my first bowl today and the staff was so helpful to walk me through the ingredients and made my first-time bowl so tasty!

Jessica’s Café in Plainfield; It’s described by the Bergen Record as an

upscale Italian-French restaurant” with a “seasonally-inspired, farm-to-table scratch kitchen, everything the team serves is made in house — including desserts.

Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park; this is the fourth time Kenko has made Yelp’s top 100 list. One review:

Amazing sushi, and this is not an exaggeration. Kenko truly has some of the best sushi I’ve ever had- it’s easily one of the best places in New Jersey.

Sabor Unido in Newark; "A family run business serving traditional Brazilian and Portuguese food since 2012”. Diners can’t get enough of the Camaraoa Guilho (a grilled garlic shrimp appetizer) and recommend saving room for dessert….the Brazilian flan and passion fruit mousse are delicious.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

