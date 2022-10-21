Fort Monmouth now home to cool new 12,000 square-foot craft brewery

Fort Monmouth now home to cool new 12,000 square-foot craft brewery

Among all of the new businesses set to open at Fort Monmouth, Eatontown’s former military base, one really stands out to me. And even though it looks like Netflix is probably going to have a facility there, a homegrown jersey business is much more exciting to me, and probably to you too.

New Jersey simply cannot get enough of their craft brew. It almost seems like New Jersey is the “Capital of Craft”. So many fantastic breweries have cropped up all over the garden state in the past few years and this newest one is definitely going to knock your socks off.

It’s called Birdsmouth beer, and its location could not be better.

After all, Fort Monmouth is practically in the bull’s eye of the state, so easily accessible to everyone.

This beer production facility and tasting room will be enormous compared to most others and a great asset to the “new” Fort Monmouth which has developers from all over the state clamoring to build new properties within its borders.

And, of course, as most craft breweries do, Birdsmouth has a great story.

Andy Gioia, like a lot of other New Jerseyans, started home brewing as a hobby.

Before you know it, he was attending brewing school at the American Brewers Guild. Then, after teaming up with Rocco Laginestra, they founded Birdsmouth in an effort to “perfect the lager.”

Birdsmouth Beer, which is focusing its production on lagers, is marketing its product line to retailers and restaurants and bars.

Why Birdsmouth, you may ask? Well, I did, and a quick perusal of their website gives the answer.

A birdsmouth is an industry term for a type of carpentry joint used to join wood or other building materials together.

The owners say that’s a perfect symbol for their brand, since Birdsmouth Beer brews its lagers to complement everyday activities with family, friends, and community to join people together.

They also mention that their logo’s bird is actually New Jersey’s state bird, the goldfinch.

These guys love New Jersey. And craft beer.

