FORT LEE — A borough resident is accused of downloading and viewing nude and sexually explicit images of children, also using social media to contact children and engage in sexually frank conversation, and exchange more nude content.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday that Sky Marshall, 25, of Fort Lee was arrested Tuesday in Paramus after the office's Cyber Crimes Unit identified the cashier as a person of interest in an ongoing internet child pornography investigation.

While the prosecutor's office did not directly connect Marshall to several screen names uncovered in the investigation, the release said any parent or guardian whose child may have communicated on social media with "james_atten," "outadanger," or "focyer" should contact the Cyber Crimes Unit at 201-226-5518.

Get our free mobile app

Marshall was charged with possession of child pornography, endangering the welfare of a child, and providing obscenity to a minor, all third-degree offenses, and remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending an initial court appearance.

The Fort Lee, Englewood, Glen Rock, Hackensack, and Saddle Brook police departments were credited with assisting Bergen County prosecutors in the investigation, which is still ongoing.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How the world saw New Jersey — 1940s to 1980s This is how New Jersey saw the world from 1940-to 1980. All these photos are from AP and Getty publications, meaning they were used in a magazine or newspaper. There has been plenty of inventions and history made in New Jersey. Check the photos below.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.