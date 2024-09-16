Former substitute teacher from NJ charged with abusing students

🚓 The now 50-year-man is an Ocean County resident

An Ocean County man who worked as a substitute teacher was arrested Thursday in West Virginia on sex abuse charges stemming back to the early 2000s.

Brian Kain, 50, of Brick, was arrested on two counts of sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust to a child, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff's office was contacted in May regarding allegations of a sexual relationship between Kain and two students at Morgantown High School. The abusive incidents date back between 2000 and 2004, officials said.

Kain was a substitute teacher for Monongalia County Schools; he also had positions in Myrtle Beach and in Wheeling, also as a substitute teacher.

He turned himself in at the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and was arraigned and released on $25,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on Kain during these years to call their detective division at 304-291-7218.

