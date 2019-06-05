Former Notre Dame Basketball Captain to open skills academy

How would you or your kids to learn basketball from a high school captain and champion who scored over 1000 points at Point Beach High School and goes on to do it again as captain of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish? Matt Farrell, who also played on the Sixers G-League team the Delaware Blue Coats, will begin the Matt Farrell Skills Academy at Point Pleasant Borough Middle School, with two sessions July 22 to 26 and July 29 to Aug 2.

"My main inspiration to run this camp was being able to give back to the community that supported me so much as well as an opportunity to teach the game I love," Farrell said in a press release. "Having the chance to reciprocate my knowledge of the game that I have gained from Notre Dame, and playing at the professional level is a great feeling."

Born in New Brunswick, Farrell graduated Notre Dame in 2018 where he was a 1,000 point scorer and captain for the Irish basketball team. He was a freshman on the 2015 ACC Tournament Champion team and Elite Eight team where he saw action in 15 games as a freshman. In his sophomore season, his first four starts came in Notre Dame’s run to another Elite Eight in the 2016 Tournament. Check out these honors and awards!

HONORS AND AWARDS

2018 All-ACC Third Team

2018 Notre Dame Monogram Club Team MVP (2018 Senior Class)

2018 Notre Dame Captain Award

2018 State Farm College Three-Point Contest Participant

2018 Portsmouth Invitational Participant

2017-18 Wooden Award Top 50 (Top CBB Player)

2017-18 Naismith Award Watch List (Top CBB Player)

2017-18 Bob Cousy Award Watch List (Top CBB PG)

2017 Maui Invitational Tournament Most Valuable Player

2017 Maui Invitational All-Tournament Team

2017 ACC All-Tournament First Team

2017 All-ACC Honorable Mention

2017 Notre Dame Playmaker of the Year

2016 Legends Classic Tournament Most Valuable Player

2016 Legends Classic All-Tournament Team

2016 ACC Academic Honor Roll

NBCSports.com Midseason All-American (third team)

Farrell was also a member of the Philadelphia Sixers’ G-League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats in the 2018/2019 season. He averaged 10 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, and 6.2 assists per game. Farrell also had a 76% free throw percentage.

If you want to learn the right way to play the game and how to conduct yourself the Notre Dame way, then this is where you need to be. Just being around Matt and seeing his work ethic and results will make you not only a better player but a better person.

To sign up for the Matt Farrell Skills Academy contact Rob Panasuk 757-817-2517, rpanasuk@monmouth.edu. $175 for the week or $300 for both weeks. Registration deadline is July 15th.

