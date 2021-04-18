New Jersey City University wins both Conference Championships

It's tough to be on top of a conference and win it all. Well New Jersey City University won the New Jersey Athletic Conference title in both the men and women basketball programs. What an amazing accomplishment! The New Jersey Athletic Conference is made up of 10 Division three schools that are located here in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

After their game with three seed Montclair State was canceled due to covid protocol, NJCU advanced to the finals. The 7-1 Gothic Knights would play against the team that gave them their only loss this season and pull off the victory. The New Jersey City University men's basketball team, under the guidance of head coach Marc Brown, grabbed its 13th title with an exciting finish scoring a 21 point comeback and winning by two over Stockton University.

The New Jersey City University women's basketball team won the title by beating Montclair State and won the title for the first time in team history. The women's team played all season as an underdog. Head Coach Pat Deveney SR., took the women's program from the 0-21 season three years ago to a conference champion this year. The women's team have not made the playoffs in over 30 years. What a turnaround!

Two great basketball programs at New Jersey City University. By the way, both coaches received the NJAC conference coach of the year. They both deserve it. Big Shout out and congratulations to the New Jersey City University Basketball program. You have made New Jersey proud!