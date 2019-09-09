Watch! 76er player fights Eagles fans, now I’ve seen everything!

It's one thing for Giants, Cowboys and Redskins fans to get into it at Eagles games but a Philadelphia 76er? That's what happened Sunday outside Lincoln Financial when Sixers player Mike Scott, a Virginia native and die hard Redskins fan, got into it with some Eagles aficionados.

Apparently, it had something to do with a coffin a birds fan brought to the game which Scott may have interpreted to be a shot at the late Redskin Sean Taylor who was shot and killed. As you can see in the video, Scott is wearing a Taylor jersey. As you can also see in the video, he's throwing haymakers and packs a powerful punch!

So far no arrests and no comment from Scott.

More from New Jersey 101.5: