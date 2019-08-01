Globetrotter’s amazing trick shot — parasailing off Wildwood

Two of my favorite things are summer in Wildwood and basketball trick shots.

The Harlem Globetrotters have been around almost 100 years, since the 1920s and they've thrilled audiences with their basketball skills and antics. This week, Zues McLurkin of the famous Globetrotters hit a shot from a parasail off the coast of Wildwood.

You gotta see this.

If you want to catch the amazing Globetrotters in person, they'll be at the Wildwood Convention Center Wednesday, Aug. 14 thru Saturday, Aug. 17.

More from New Jersey 101.5: