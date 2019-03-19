Why ‘March Madness’ can be good for your workplace

A new Robert Half survey of managers finds better than 7 in 10 say employees following and getting enthusiastic about "March Madness" is positive for their workplaces.

In addition, 52 percent said it has a positive impact on productivity.

"It is great for morale," Robert Half's New Jersey Metro Market Manager, Dora Onyschak said. There would be a "buzz around the office," even without actual organized activities, she said.

"Having activities around that are designated festivities around that time allows them to focus on work when you need them to, and still be able to have their fun," she said. "You need to make sure that your employees are aware of your expectations. So giving them the OK to take quick breaks to check the scores or talk to people about the scores is great."

She also said the flow of talk about games must also be kept in moderation, so work can still get done.

Onyschak also said if someone wants some "schedule slack" because his or her team is playing, it can be good to work around it. "We can distribute that workload . Deadlines can change."

"if you're going to party the night before that, you schedule your time off. I think unscheduled time off is where people get into a sticky situation. And they tend to lose some of that respect. Make sure that you're abiding by some of these guidelines," she said.

She adds, team loyalists can wear their apparel ... within limits.

The most common 'March Madness' activities were: Organizing friendly competitions (45 percent), wearing team apparel (43 percent), watching the games in the office (29 percent).

