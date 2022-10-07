Former NJ women’s prison officer indicted on inmate rape charge

FLEMINGTON – A grand jury has indicted a former senior corrections officer at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women on the charge of raping an inmate just over a year ago.

Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin, 29, of Jersey City was indicted last Thursday, Sept. 29. It was announced Friday by state prosecutors and Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée Robeson.

The indictment came two days after 14 corrections officers were indicted in connection with a violent forced extraction of inmates from cells at Edna Mahan in early 2021 and consequent efforts to conceal what happened through false reports.

Harris-McLaughlin was indicted on one count of second-degree sexual assault, one count of second-degree official misconduct and one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact. Second-degree crimes carry penalties of 5 to 10 years in prison and fines up to $150,000.

He had been charged nearly a year ago in connection with the alleged sexual assault on Sept. 16, 2021, of a female inmate over whom Harris-McLaughlin had supervisory and disciplinary power by virtue of his position as a correctional officer at the prison in Union Township, just outside of Clinton.

“The allegations in this indictment are among the most egregious possible abuses of the badge, and the credibility and public trust that come with it,” said Thomas Eicher, executive director of the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability in the Attorney General’s Office.

“Abuses allegedly committed against someone vulnerable, someone in this officer’s care, and someone who would’ve encountered many challenges and risks when she came forward,” Eicher said.

Even more officers indicted

Fourteen correctional police officers were already indicted in connection with the early 2021 incident at New Jersey’s women’s prison in which two inmates were severely injured in beatings while being forcibly removed from their cells.

Prosecutors said the following defendants were indicted:

• Sean St. Paul, 56, of Newark, who was the prison’s associate administrator

(NJ Office of the Attorney General and AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) (NJ Office of the Attorney General and AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) loading...

• Ryan Valentin, 44, of Bloomfield, a major in the Department of Corrections

(NJ Office of the Attorney General and AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) (NJ Office of the Attorney General and AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) loading...

• Eddie Molina, 44, of East Brunswick, a lieutenant

(NJ Office of the Attorney General and AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) (NJ Office of the Attorney General and AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) loading...

• Amir E. Bethea, 37, of Springfield, a sergeant

Amir Bethea (NJ Office of the Attorney General and AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) loading...

• Andraia Bridges, 45, of North Plainfield, a sergeant

Andraia Bridges (NJ Office of the Attorney General and AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) loading...

• Anthony J. Valvano, 40, of Bound Brook, a sergeant

Anthony Valvano (NJ Office of the Attorney General and AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) loading...

• Brandon Burgos, 22, of Roseland, a, a senior correctional officer

Brandon Burgos (NJ Office of the Attorney General and AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) loading...

• Luis A. Garcia, 25, of Nutley, a correctional officer

Luis Garcia (NJ Office of the Attorney General and AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) loading...

• Courey James, 33, of East Piscataway, a senior correctional officer

Courey James (NJ Office of the Attorney General and AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) loading...

• Jose Irizarry, 38, of Paterson

Jose Irizarry (NJ Office of the Attorney General and AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) loading...

• Desiree Lewis, 33, of Elizabeth, a senior officer

Desiree Lewis (NJ Office of the Attorney General and AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) loading...

• Gustavo Sarmiento, 29, of Maywood, a senior correctional officer

Gustavo Sarmiento (NJ Office of the Attorney General and AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) loading...

• Marika Sprow, 33, of West Orange, a senior officer

Marika Sprow (NJ Office of the Attorney General and AP Photo/Seth Wenig, file) loading...

• Tara Wallace, 37, of Somerset, a senior correctional officer

Michael Symons is the Statehouse bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's Most Terrifying Serial Killers New Jersey Nightmares - Notorious Serial Killers