Former NJ rivals come together for an important cause

Don't miss an outstanding opportunity to enjoy a night of laughter and conversation while supporting an important cause.

Join me on Saturday night, Oct. 22 in Toms River at the RWJ Health Center located at 1245 Old Freehold Road. The night kicks off with a meet & greet with several people you'll want to meet. I'll be joined by sports radio host Craig Carton and former MLB star Todd Frazier.

I'm hoping that this event serves a few purposes. First to make sure that incredible places like the Field of Dreams get the funding necessary to pay the bills and stay open to continue serving the 1,600 families currently benefitting from the park.

The second goal is to highlight and showcase the tremendous success of the park and hopefully expand to other counties across New Jersey and beyond.

Another positive of the event is the fact that people who have had disagreements in the past can come together to stand up for a cause. Remember the budget battle in Toms River from a few years ago? Todd Frasier and I were not exactly on the same page.

The good news is we did not hesitate to come together to help Field of Dreams move forward. My friend Christian Kane, whose personal tragedy set the stage for this incredible place for special needs and typical kids and adults, joined me on the air to discuss how important the field is for local families.

Get your tickets to the event here.

If you can't make it - or even if you can, please join me in supporting the cause by using this QR CODE for a $5 monthly donation. I'm going to match all donations through this post up to $500 to help the cause. Join me.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

