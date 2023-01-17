Former NJ mayor charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old teen

MANSFIELD (Warren) — A former mayor and failed county commissioner candidate has been arrested and charged with the sexual assault of an underage teenager, according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Ted J. Tomaszewski, 53, a Republican from Port Murray, is accused of having "sexually inappropriate communications" with the 15-year-old.

According to the prosecutor, the former mayor had sex with the victim multiple times in Hackettstown and Mount Olive between Nov. 1, 2022 and Jan. 2, 2023.

He is charged with second-degree sexual assault, second-degree luring, and third-degree child endangerment. Tomaszewski has been held at Warren County jail since his arrest.

Mayor Tomaszewski's tumultuous political career

Tomaszewski first entered local politics by winning a Mansfield committee seat in 2008. His exit from Mansfield politics came in 2014 following a June primary in which he garnered less than 19% of the vote.

News reports at the time show his fall from grace may have come from a series of controversies, including accusations that he was involved in a bribery scheme. A public works employee filed a civil lawsuit against the mayor claiming he was offered $10,000 to delay union negotiations.

The Warren County Prosecutor's Office investigated the matter but did not press charges, according to a July 2014 report from lehighvalleylive.com.

Tomaszewski tried reentering politics in 2020 when he ran for Warren County commissioner in the Republican primary. His opponent, Lori Ciesla, easily won the race with 85% of the vote and went on to win the general election, lehighvalleylive.com reported.

Not welcome in GOP

Warren County GOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt told New Jersey 101.5 in a statement Tuesday that the failed candidate has not been involved in politics "for some time." The chairman added that the party denied Tomaszewski its endorsement in the 2020 race.

"Although I believe in the presumption of innocence, considering the charges, Mr. Tomaszewski is not welcome at Warren County Republican events until those charges are resolved," Steinhardt said. He also commended county and local law enforcement for "their vigilance and proactive intervention on behalf of our children and most vulnerable."

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to Mansfield Township for comment.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Top 40 Debut Rock Albums You get only one shot at a first impression.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)