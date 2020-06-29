Former NJ Devil’s home now down to $16 million

Apparently, times are tough in Alpine, even on Frick Drive. The street, known for some of the most expensive homes in the state, must be going through a slump because former Devils star, Ilya Kovalchuk, has to reduce the asking price of his mansion from $18 million to $16 million, according to NorthJersey.com. That might seem like a pretty big markdown, but the interior isn’t finished.

The listing agent mentions that as a selling point: You can do whatever you want with the interior. The house has 22,000 square feet and features eight bedrooms and 14 total bathrooms and sits on two acres.

Now for the fun part, the amenities included in a house of this price range: A formal living room and banquet size dining room, great room, bar and family room are the center of activity, a designer kitchen including a walk-in pantry, butler pantry, & wine closet. There's a library, guest bedroom with a full en suite bath, and an incredible indoor pool. The basement includes a lounge, theater, bar, plunge pool, massage & exercise room, sauna, wine/tasting room and game rooms. The listing also mentions that “this home was exquisitely designed and built to represent class and perfection. This elegant estate is one of Alpine’s most beautiful homes and is set on two glorious gated acres.” View the full Zillow listing here.

If you remember, Kovalchuk signed what was, at the time, the richest contract in NHL history with the Devils: 15 years, $100 million (after his 17 year deal was voided by the NHL).

