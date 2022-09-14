Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning.
It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:
The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas that feature soaring ceiling heights, gleaming wood flooring crafted from old barn wood, a circular gas fireplace, gorgeous cherry/Siberian oak and porcelain slate flooring, detailed iron work, a wall of oversized grand windows, skylights, artistic lighting, and a solarium off the kitchen.
The master bedroom is pretty awesome with cathedral ceilings and two walk-in closets, a large soaking tub and a private deck. It has a covered breezeway that leads to a garden with ponds, waterfalls, and a resistance pool.
It also features a finished lower level with a wine cellar and a large 3-car garage and plenty of private driveway parking, remote-controlled skylights and blinds, 7-zone heating and AC, radiant heated floors, irrigation, extensive privacy landscaping, rear screened-in porch and patio.
Take a look inside and see if you think it’s worth the $2.95 million asking price:
It’s listed for $3.95 million.
The living room features natural hardwood floors and a circular fireplace.
There’s plenty of room with over 8,600 square feet of living space.
The open floor plan allows the gourmet kitchen to flow into the living room.
The kitchen is suitable for the most discriminating chef.
The home office.
You would expect a professional athlete to have a dedicated workout room.
The lower level is finished and suitable for kids.
The master bath has a soaking tub and a spa shower.
One of the two walk-in closets.
Your own personal wine cellar.
A three car garage and private driveway.
The property taxes were $82,000 last year.
