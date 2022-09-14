Former Flyer puts his Haddonfield, NJ mansion on the market: Look inside

Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov has put his Haddonfield mansion on the market and it’s pretty stunning.

It’s a five-bedroom, seven-bath custom build that boasts over 8,600 square feet. From the Zillow listing:

The heart of the home is located among the living room and kitchen areas that feature soaring ceiling heights, gleaming wood flooring crafted from old barn wood, a circular gas fireplace, gorgeous cherry/Siberian oak and porcelain slate flooring, detailed iron work, a wall of oversized grand windows, skylights, artistic lighting, and a solarium off the kitchen.

The master bedroom is pretty awesome with cathedral ceilings and two walk-in closets, a large soaking tub and a private deck. It has a covered breezeway that leads to a garden with ponds, waterfalls, and a resistance pool.

It also features a finished lower level with a wine cellar and a large 3-car garage and plenty of private driveway parking, remote-controlled skylights and blinds, 7-zone heating and AC, radiant heated floors, irrigation, extensive privacy landscaping, rear screened-in porch and patio.

Take a look inside and see if you think it’s worth the $2.95 million asking price:

Zillow Zillow loading...

It’s listed for $3.95 million.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The living room features natural hardwood floors and a circular fireplace.

Zillow Zillow loading...

There’s plenty of room with over 8,600 square feet of living space.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The open floor plan allows the gourmet kitchen to flow into the living room.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Zillow Zillow loading...

The kitchen is suitable for the most discriminating chef.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The home office.

Zillow Zillow loading...

You would expect a professional athlete to have a dedicated workout room.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The lower level is finished and suitable for kids.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The master bath has a soaking tub and a spa shower.

Zillow Zillow loading...

One of the two walk-in closets.

Zillow Zillow loading...

Your own personal wine cellar.

Zillow Zillow loading...

A three car garage and private driveway.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The property taxes were $82,000 last year.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Check out the home Derek Jeter sold that he once rented to Tom Brady As more people leave New Jersey for Florida, the Jersey-born Yankee captain who is now the chief executive officer and part-owner of the Miami Marlins just sold the home that he once rented to 7 time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady for $22.5 million. Take a look at just how gorgeous this home is.

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike. Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake.