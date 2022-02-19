Forked River, NJ house was site of cocaine, marijuana operation for years

A Lacey Township man has pleaded guilty to operating a drug facility out of a residence in the Forked River section of town.

The State will now be seeking a term of 10 years in prison for 22-year-old Andrew Bradley for running the drug production facility, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

Bradley ran the drug operation out of the residence for three years, between 2017 and 2020, and during that time frame stored and distributed cocaine and marijuana.

When Lacey police had what they needed to make an arrest, detectives performed a motor vehicle stop on Oct. 1, 2021, and arrested Bradley.

Police seized from his property undisclosed quantities of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), dimethyltryptamine (DMT), marijuana including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), drug paraphernalia, and equipment and supplies needed for manufacturing and distributing cocaine.