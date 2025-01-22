😃 Year-round destinations

😃 Multiple counties

😃 Website links included

While it's ideal to book a flight and cross off destinations on the must-see list, sometimes money and PTO put those plans on pause.

Lucky for us in New Jersey, there's no shortage of staycation possibilities.

packing Credit: PeopleImages loading...

Whether if it's the mountain, the shore or places in between, there are hotels and inns to satisfy all interests. All the selections are in desirable towns and cities, but many offer amenities that could keep you on the property for hours.

SEE ALSO: All the 2025 holidays and major events you can experience in NJ

I compiled a list of 10 to check out with your significant other or the family, complete with their official websites for easy booking.

Did your go-to staycation spot make the list?

Best staycations in New Jersey This is your guide to your next New Jersey stay! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

Report a correction | Contact our newsroom