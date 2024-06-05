Forget the degree! Why you should learn a trade in NJ

Gone are the days where you would hope that your New Jersey kid would turn into a doctor or a lawyer. We know that the earning potential for those careers has decreased significantly in the past generation.

You want them to be successful? Encourage your kid to become a plumber, electrician, a carpenter, a repair person, a mechanic. Those trades are the careers that have become the most lucrative.

Canva Images Canva Images loading...

According to new research in the top 10 states where tradespeople earn the most, New Jersey is in third place.

The average wage for a tradesperson here is $77,840.

This study by Pro Tool Reviews looked at not only where tradespeople make the most money, but also Which trades are in the highest demand and which makes the most money. You can check out the full details here.

Canva Images Canva Images loading...

Leading the pack is Hawaii, where tradespeople make an average of $79,770. Hawaii's unique logistics and supply chain challenges, combined with high living costs and constant development driven by tourism, keep wages high.

Massachusetts follows closely with an average trade wage of $79,120, thanks to its strong economy centered around technology, education, and healthcare. This boosts demand for specialized construction work, pushing wages up.

New Jersey takes the third spot, with an average wage of $77,840. Its proximity to major cities like New York and Philadelphia boosts the construction industry. Plus, the state's economic diversity and high living costs, especially near New York City, mean skilled workers need to be paid well.

Canva Images Canva Images loading...

Some other interesting facts came out of the study: The most sought-after trade workers in the us are in maintenance and repair. They were over 55,000 job openings in those areas.

Also at the top of the pay scale for trade jobs? Elevator and escalator installers! They are over $100,000 a year on average another very lucrative career has seen a huge in income Over the past five years: earth drillers have seen their employment jump by over 177%, according to the study.

Canva Images Canva Images loading...

And if you're curious, welding jobs are the most Googled trade in the U.S., with more than 338,000 searches last year, showing a huge interest from American workers.

So if your child is heading off to college in the fall, ready to take on a communications major, perhaps you should encourage him or her to learn a little earth drilling too.

