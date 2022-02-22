Forget NYC — These events celebrate fashion week here in NJ

As fashion week embarks all around the world, you might be wondering how you can participate while still being in New Jersey.

Fashion week is one of the most exciting events of the year, and while it’s fun to watch on TV, it’s even better if you can pretend you are there. Luckily there are plenty of events going on in New Jersey through the duration of fashion week, but also beyond.

If you are looking to experience an actual fashion show, check out Destination Fashion Friday, March 4, at The Heart Ballroom in Newark. This event will showcase local talent and creators, and also be a celebration of urban culture. The event is being run by Urban Fashion Exchange, and is a great opportunity to support New Jersey locals.

There are also a handful of fashion workshops taking place this spring with Union Recreation in Union, New Jersey, for those interested in fashion design. The class has no requirements in terms of sewing or design capabilities and will run for 7 weeks starting March 9. Each participant will have the opportunity to pick their own fabrics, design their own design, measure, pin, cut and finally sew it.

If you have children interested in fashion, this is the perfect opportunity for them to dip their toes in the water and experiment with these machines in a safe environment.

It is also the perfect after-school activity if your child has still not discovered an activity they like yet.

The best part of fashion week, after all, is New York City is just across the water and there are endless events to choose from.

