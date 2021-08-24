For NJ low carbers: The best ‘mock & cheese’ recipe you can have

It’s amazing how many people are losing weight on low carb diets. But the fact of the matter is, how much meat can you eat?

If you are on a low-carb diet of any kind, do you miss mac & cheese? Of course you do! There are so many pretend mac & cheese recipes out there and I have tried them all. But this one is the one that most closely resembles—and of course tastes—like the original.

It’s one of the easiest recipes I’ve seen and it doesn’t require heating or thickening anything. You just throw all the ingredients into one bowl and then bake.

What could be simpler than that?

Cauliflower is magic because it can taste like so many different things. And the main ingredient of this recipe is riced cauliflower. You could really mistake it for macaroni. Plus, it’s so good that even family members who aren’t looking to cut carbs are going to love it.

Some people add bacon bits to the top but I feel like that is an unnecessary step. Just enjoy the down-home-stick-to-your-ribs plain old cheesiness of this recipe. You’re welcome.

Ingredients:

20-24 ozs riced cauliflower, thawed. (you could do this part yourself but why would you want to?)

1 cup sour cream

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

2 Tbs chives or scallions

2 Cloves minced garlic

3 Tbs melted butter

Salt and pepper

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.