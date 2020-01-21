Foodies flock to Philly to check out Reading Terminal Market

Whether it's fresh food, prepared food, snack food or just feasting with your eyes, the Reading Terminal Market has been drawing crowds in Philly since 1893. The historic old former train station is home to over 100 vendors, two of which are descendants of original merchants at the market. It's right in the heart of Center City, close to historic and cultural attractions and adjacent to the Pennsylvania Convention Center. There are other vendors there besides food and it's a family friendly urban adventure. I went there as a kid, I took my kids there and now my son takes his family there. It's a must see if you're planning a day trip to Philly.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day. Email

​