Food trucks in and around NJ survived the pandemic shutdowns

So many people in the live event business were really hurt during the shutdowns and cancellations due to the pandemic. There were theater people and not just actors. The lighting and sound people were affected, too. The DJ's and photographers and caterers, etc.

Food truck owners had to find a way to survive, and many did.

We asked our listeners for their favorite food trucks or if they own one to call in last week. And, oh yeah, they're still around waiting for the weather to break and get out there.

Some are operating outside of busy workplaces and construction sites and truckin' on. Here are some of the New Jersey food trucks you can still see at various spots around the state.

WTF? (Where's The Food), Ewing, NJ: His barbecue is reportedly some of the best in the state. - Ewing

Best Day Ever, Oceanport, NJ: It's an ice cream truck catering to events out of Oceanport.

Zoelily Empanadas, Central NJ: There are a ton of empanada trucks in NJ. They are great to eat out of hand. Central Jersey

Breakfast Burgers & More, Morrisville, PA: He pops up at various spots.

Real Deal BBQ, Rt. 31 near Clinton, NJ: People rave about them. They're on Rt. 31 north of Clinton.

Try Vegan, Central NJ: Food truck and catering. One of the first all vegan food trucks in the state.

Let's Have A Ball, Bridgewater Promenade, NJ: They make rice balls (or arancini) with every filling imaginable.

Joey T's, Wilmington, DE: People rave about their deep-fried breakfast food, but you'll have to drive to Delaware.

Taylor Made Treats, Egg Harbor City, NJ: Taylor makes amazing, creative ice cream sandwiches and treats and delivers.

Zoagies, Mount Laurel, NJ: They've been a hit all over the East Coast making deep-fried seafood cheesesteaks.

Yes, most of your favorite Jersey food trucks survived and hope to thrive again with a full season coming up!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

