Food Network’s Pizza Masters open up new restaurant in Red Bank, NJ

Sal Basille knows pizza. He and his cousin Frank Garcia are the owners of Artichoke Basille’s Pizza. They have opened restaurants in Hoboken, New Brunswick and Jersey City and other restaurants across the country.

Now they just opened Sally Boys in Red Bank, New Jersey last week with new restaurants coming soon to Asbury Park and Atlantic City. You’ll remember them from their successful Food Network shows Pizza Cuz and Pizza Masters where they got much respect and served as guest on other big Food Network shows.

At Sally Boys they like pizza rounds instead of pizza slices and feel that the crust all around gives a better pizza experience. This is not your local neighborhood pizza shop down on the corner, although the comfortable setting makes you feel that you are down the street.

Basille takes great pride in being innovative in the choices of toppings and their combinations. While Sally Boys will be serving a limited menu for the first few weeks, expect some great choices on a fun menu that will include rib eye cheese steak sandwiches, pepperoni buns, calzones, Stromboli’s, soup, salads, subs and more menu choices including desserts and breakfast sandwiches.

In Red Bank, look for Sally Boys at the old Heritage Liquor building at the busy intersection of Front and Broad Streets.

Here in New Jersey we take our pizza very seriously and Sally Boys want to meet your challenge and continue to bring the success that they have had to bustling Red Bank. Good luck!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

