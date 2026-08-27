Did you ever wonder if there is anyone in New Jersey not using social media? You might be surprised at how many don't.

How Many New Jersey Residents Don't Use Social Media?

On one of our radio shows this week, Michele and I were talking about social media, and the fact that she never uses her Facebook page.

We joked that she might be the only one in the state not using it, and then the phones started to ring.

Photo by Julian Hochgesang on Unsplash Photo by Julian Hochgesang on Unsplash

We were flooded with calls from people in New Jersey who told us they were completely social media-free.

More New Jersey Residents Than You Think Are Social Media-Free

So, I did a little research to get the numbers, and the results surprised me, so they might surprise you, too.

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There is no doubt that New Jersey is Social media-obsessed, ranking 6th on that list, according to a recent study at Yahoo! Life.

Photo by ROBIN WORRALL on Unsplash Photo by ROBIN WORRALL on Unsplash

But estimates say that about 78% of New Jersey residents are active on social media, so that means about 2 million aren't. And that is a lot more New Jersey residents than I would have guessed.

If You Don't Use Social Media In New Jersey, You're Not Alone

These statistics will be a relief to those folks in New Jersey who don't want to find themselves in the social media rabbit hole.

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The only people who may be more relieved are the parents who found out about the new kid restrictions that Meta has agreed to this week.

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