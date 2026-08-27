We're quickly nearing September, which means back to school season is in full swing.

I understand why kids would get down about that, but perhaps there's a way to make it less painful for them: get them excited for back to school shopping.

I’m sorry (not sorry), but back-to-school supplies shopping was the absolute BEST. Not “pretty fun.” Not “something I tolerated because I needed pencils.” I mean I was full-on excited.

Call me a nerd but I still get excited thinking about it.

📓 Back to school shopping isn't all that bad 📓

Kylie Moore photo Kylie Moore photo

There was something magical about walking into a store and knowing you were about to get an entire new personality in school-supply form.

First, can we talk about the the Trapper Keeper?

Oh, you thought you were cool because you had a backpack? Puh-lease.

A Trapper Keeper told everyone you had your life together. It snapped shut with authority. It had folders. It had cool designs. You were basically carrying a briefcase to third period.

And then there were those four-color pens.

RED. BLUE. BLACK. GREEN.

Four colors. ONE PEN.

This was not a writing instrument. This was technology. I felt like I was operating a small office.

Kylie Moore Kylie Moore

And everyone knew the notebook color system. This was not negotiable.

Green was science. Obviously.

Red was math.

Blue was English (or "Language Arts" if that was your school's speed).

Yellow was social studies.

I don’t remember who established these laws, but breaking them felt like showing up to school without pants.

Then came the pencils, erasers, folders, highlighters and those little pencil cases you absolutely did not need but desperately wanted.

Back-to-school shopping was basically Christmas for children who weren’t getting electronics.

And maybe that’s why I still love this time of year. Because for a brief, glorious moment, buying office supplies made us happy.

Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Give me a fresh notebook today and I still get it.

That smell. Those crisp pages. The possibility.

This year is going to be different.

This year I’m going to be organized.

This year I’m going to take perfect notes.

This year I’m absolutely not going to lose that four-color pen by October... maybe.

NJ towns paying the most taxes for public schools The 20 towns with the most expensive school tax portion of their average property tax bills. Listed in ascending order. This is 2025 data from the state Department of Community Affairs. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

These are NJ's top public high schools this year Out of 522 New Jersey schools reviewed in an annual nationwide ranking by U.S. News and World Report , 415 schools made the rankings for 2026-2027. Here are the top 15. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for August (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of August. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈