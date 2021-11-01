PLAINSBORO — A second man has been arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a township man who was allegedly followed home after winning big at a casino in Pennsylvania.

Devon Melchor, of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Oct. 28 and charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office and Plainsboro Police Department announced Monday.

According to authorities, the 26-year-old was taken into custody in Florida where he was attempting to board an international flight.

Jekai Reid-John, 27, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, has already been charged with the murder of 54-year-old Sree Aravapalli, a pharmaceutical executive. An investigation determined that Reid-John and Melchor targeted Aravapalli at a casino, which has been identified as Parx by the CEO in emailed statements to others news outlets — and followed him home to his residence on Briardale Court where the offense occurred.

Responding to a report of shots fried at approximately 3:38 a.m. on Oct. 26, police found Aravapalli with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

According to NBC4 New York, Aravapalli's wife and daughter were in the home at the time of the shooting. Aravapalli cashed out about $10,000 in winnings at Parx before taking off, the report said.

