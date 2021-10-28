Plainsboro, NJ man shot dead after being followed home from casino

PLAINSBORO — A Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with the murder of Sree Aravapalli, 54, inside the victim's Plainsboro home early Monday.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said Jekai Reid-John, 27, of Norristown, targeted Plainsboro resident Sree Aravapalli while he was in Pennsylvania and followed him to his home on Briarsdale Court.

Police were called to the house on Briarsdale Court after multiple shots were heard around 3:40 a.m. They found Aravapalli with multiple gunshot wounds.

Ciccone did not disclose why Aravapalli was in Pennsylvania or what prompted Reid-John to target him. Citing two unnamed law enforcement sources, NJ.com reported Aravapelli was at a casino.

A spokesman for the prosecutor's office on Thursday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Reid-John was arrested in Pennsylvania Tuesday and charged with one count of first-degree murder. He is being held pending an extradition hearing

Plainsboro police chief Frederick Tavener offered his condolences to the Aravapalli family on the department's Facebook page.

A viewing and funeral for Aravapalli is scheduled for Thursday at The Crematory at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick.

