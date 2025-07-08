Look, I get it. We all need to be somewhere. It's our nature to get to where we want to be next.

In fact, I think this is probably the case everywhere in the United States. Actually, scratch that. Everywhere in the world.

And with how fast paced we are here in New Jersey, you can only imagine how much more amplified that is compared to everywhere else. We are, after all, a very fast paced state.

But we also deal with a lot of rain in the Garden State, particularly during the summer months when those storms pop up. Yes, we've had some summers that were drought stricken. But we've also had incredibly wet summers too.

Take the summer of 2025, for example. It almost feels like whenever a thunderstorm pops up, the amount of rain it unleashes is relentless.

So much so, in fact, that it often causes fairly deep water on our roads. And when you combine that with how need to get places, it often can lead to troubling situations.

I bring this up because I recently saw this situation play out. During some recent storms, I watched many New Jersey drivers drive through fairly deep water across the road.

It was something I wasn't comfortable driving through so I didn't do it. But there were enough vehicles that decided to brave it out.

That water, by the way, was as high as an average cars headlights. I'm not sure if any cars got stuck, but I didn't stick around to find out.

Yes, this was during the evening rush hour. And yes, we all want to get home. But trust me, it's not worth taking the chance.

Please, if you see deep water across the road, find another way around. It's not worth the risk.

