To the New Jersey weather person who loves to criticize

Have you ever noticed the trend of self-proclaimed meteorologists that tend to make themselves known after a major weather event? It's almost as if they're summonsed from the weather caves tunneling deep beneath the Earth's surface.

Now before we get into it, let me just say that New Jersey has some of the best meteorologists in the state. Sure, you may not agree with them all the time, but will you ever?

Sometimes the weather isn't anything you want to hear. Perhaps they say there's a good chance of storms but you wanted to hear sunshine because you have an outdoor event to get to.

Then storms do form prompting your event to get postponed. But right before the storm arrives where the event was supposed to take place, it fizzles out to nothing.

At the site itself, nothing but sunshine. Now you're mad and go online to complain that your particular weather person is horrible and shouldn't get paid for not getting it right.

Yelling / Angry Canva loading...

In fact, you might even comment that you knew all along the sun would've stayed out and claim you would've done a better job than them. How could they be so wrong?

But of course, this group of weather experts doesn't shine any brighter than when it comes to winter weather. In particular, snowfall totals.

Pretty much all meteorologists in The Garden State stress the importance of the freezing line which makes all the difference when it comes to snow accumulations. But of course, this means nothing to some of these keyboard weather pros.

How could you forecast (the possibility of up to) 6 inches of snow (if it's cold enough), only for me to get about an inch of snow with rain most of the time? My kid, dog, and pet goldfish are very upset with you!

Goldfish cookelma/Thinkstock loading...

So to all the weather critics out there, here's a little something for you. And do note, that this is only for the hard-core, oblivious folks who truly believe they are better than the actual experts in the field.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.