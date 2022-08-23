Flight from Newark, NJ makes emergency landing in Boston

A Lufthansa flight from Newark headed to Frankfurt, Germany was diverted to Boston Monday night due to smoke in the cockpit.

Flight #403 left Newark around 8:50 p.m. Monday night and turned around over the Atlantic Ocean between Maine and Nova Scotia, according to FlightAware.com. The Boeing 747-8 with 326 on board landed at Boston’s Logan Airport around 10:50 p.m.

The crew utilized oxygen masks and landed at Logan with emergency crews standing by, according to Massachusetts State Police. No one was injured during the flight.

Map showing #403's route Map showing #403's route (FlightAware.com) loading...

Passengers told NBC Boston there was heavy turbulence and passengers could smell the smoke in the cabin as firetrucks lined the runway at landing.

Video showed the passengers at a luggage carousel claiming their bags. A Lufthansa spokesperson told NBC Boston the plane would be inspected by a maintenance crew to determine if it could continue the flight.

Lufthansa on Tuesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

The plane left Newark nearly three hours later than scheduled, according to FlightAware.com. Ben Mohrstedt told NBC Boston the flight left late because the plane for the flight was changed before departure.

