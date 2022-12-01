Flemington, NJ goes all out for Christmas

I picked the right time to be living in Flemington. This small, historic Hunterdon County town is going big for the holidays. Really big. Fun events are planned throughout December.

Thursday Night Holiday Light Concerts for example.

On certain Thursdays there will be live entertainment from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Pandemix Brass Band plays a holiday concert on both Dec. 1 and 8 at Stangl Factory. Also scheduled there are Professional Kids and Teens Holiday Vocal Troupe on Dec. 1 and Rogers Dance Academy on Dec. 15.

There will be photo ops with Santa and you can ride around town on a decked-out holiday trolley with Mrs. Claus.

Speaking of Santa he will be back in the Borough on December 18 for a lot more photos but you have to take your own and you must sign up ahead of time for these.

In between on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. is the 100th annual Flemington Christmas tree lighting. That’s on Main Street complete with carols and yet another appearance by Santa with the tree lighting right in the middle at 7 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can visit the Holiday Filling Station for costumed characters, holiday music, hot beverages and holiday “selfie stations.”

Then also on Main Street that same day is the 2022 Hunterdon Holiday Parade from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

That’s just some of what’s happening in this beautiful town for the holidays. For more information go here.

It’s nice living in a town that has fun being itself. More than 50% of the buildings here are historic in nature so it really lends itself to an old-fashioned Christmas vibe. (The home where I’m now living was built in 1880 for example.) Families will love bundling up and bringing their kids to Flemington.

