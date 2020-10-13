You've got to appreciate the honesty if not the passion. Flemington Mayor Betsy Driver voiced, on her Facebook page, her displeasure with the new SCOTUS:

"This is day one of the new SCOTUS term – the religious zealots want to enact the Christian version of Sharia law. If you voted for the orange monster with COVID, go F*** yourself. If you plan on voting for him again, unfriend me and go f*** yourself again.”

The state GOP is calling on her to apologize and Hunterdon GOP wants her to resign. I say leave her alone. Along with being the mayor of Flemington, she's also an American entitled to the right of freedom of speech. If she wants to exercise that freedom on her own social media where she's representing her own opinion and not in any official capacity, so be it.

According to TAPinto Flemington Raritan, Hunterdon County GOP Chair Gabe Plumer in his post on the GOP website wrote:

"Your statement is antithetical to the principles of representative democracy," "It is further proof that you do not represent the people of Flemington, the character of Hunterdon County and the values of at least a part of the Democrat party."

Whatever Mayor Drivers statement is, it's her opinion posted on her own Facebook page. She is not representing the people of Flemington nor the character of Hunterdon County. She is simply stating an opinion that she is obviously very passionate about, regardless of the risk of her constituents seeing it.

Just because someone runs for office shouldn't mean they are no longer entitled to post their honest opinion. Some would argue that when you enter politics, honest opinions go out the window. I would also argue that this opinion could drive her out of politics but whatever happens, she can look herself in the mirror knowing that she was honest with both herself and her city regardless of the results.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

