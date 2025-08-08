A funny thing happened on the way to the 2025 August Corn, Tomato, and Beer Festival in Flemington. The annual event in the historic seat of Hunterdon County had to be canceled this year. That’s not the funny part.

The event couldn’t happen because of construction taking place on Stangl Road. The funny, or maybe better, sad, as cool part is the town wouldn’t leave it be. They figured out something else. Perhaps something that could be even bigger?

Food Truck Festival comes to Flemington

In place of that festival, Flemington is having its first-ever Food Truck Festival. It’s happening on Saturday, Aug. 9, from 11 am to 7 pm. And honestly, is there anything more Jersey than a food truck?

They remind me not only of the "fat sandwich" trucks that once ruled Rutgers but also of most every factory or warehouse I worked at in between radio gigs.

This Flemington Food Truck Festival has some real local heavy hitters, too.

Al Fresco's will be there, along with Cas' Pierogi & Kielbasa, Cousins Maine Lobster, Endless Empanadas, Corn Hub, The Kombucha Bar, Little Egypt Oasis, Fuel Waffle Co., Humdoo Ice Cream, Pudgy's Famous Fries, Viva Mexico, and Local Harvest Pizza.

What to expect at this festival

Where can you get in on this? They will be set up in the parking lots at the Shoppes of Flemington at 100 Reaville Ave. near the HomeGoods. If you’re from that area, you know that’s also close to Ulta. It’s sponsored by the Shoppes at Flemington and by loveflemington.com, and this is a free event.

There’s also going to be music from a DJ, and with balloon animals, chalk art, and face painting, I think it’s safe to say kids can enjoy it while mom and dad take turns stuffing their faces. Also, according to MyCentralJersey.com, you can win prizes and t-shirts, but you have to sign up in advance. So if you’re going to be there Saturday, sign up here.

Flemington says that the Corn, Tomato, and Beer Festival will return next year to Stangl Road. Which is fine, but, c’mon, can’t we have both?

