Five New Jersey locations voted among the best for senior travel

As one ages, it can become increasingly difficult to plan a vacation, especially during the harsh winter months.

Accessible attractions, transportation options, and senior-friendly dining facilities are important factors that can make or break their travel experience.

A study was recently conducted by Freedom Showers to identify top getaway locations in the Garden State. After surveying over 3,000 travelers, five New Jersey towns were determined to be the best.

These are the top NJ destinations for senior winter travel

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Lambertville

Right along the Delaware River, Lambertville offers a peaceful winter escape for seniors.

Easy to access shops, art galleries, and antique stores provide engaging indoor activities that you can enjoy while checking out the scenic river views. It’s all around an inviting destination with the town’s medical facilities and relaxed pace.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Clinton

Famous for its iconic Red Mill Museum Village, Clinton offers seniors accessible and fruitful indoor experiences.

Visitors can enjoy gentle walks, explore the Hunterdon Art Museum, or relax in the historic downtown area. Nearby healthcare ensures a safe and enjoyable visit.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Spring Lake

Known as the “Jewel of the Jersey Shore,” this shore town features accessible boardwalks and a serene coastal atmosphere, perfect for winter relaxation.

Seniors can explore the town’s quiet streets, enjoy local dining, or unwind in scenic parks. Strong medical infrastructure helps out for a worry-free visit.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Haddonfield

This historic town near Philadelphia offers seniors accessible cultural attractions, including the Indian King Tavern Museum, and a vibrant downtown filled with shops and cafés. Its excellent medical facilities and welcoming community make Haddonfield a delightful winter retreat.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Cape May

This seaside town offers seniors a gorgeous winter retreat. Accessible streets lined with Victorian homes, indoor attractions like the Cape May Lighthouse, and cozy dining experiences make it a charming destination.

Proximity to excellent health care ensures a worry-free stay.

Be sure to check out these spots and enjoy you chilly vacation!

Cape May is one of NJ's great vacation destinations Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Glossary of NJ winter weather words and phrases Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.