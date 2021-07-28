Fishing boat partially sinks in Manasquan, NJ Inlet

MANASQUAN — A fishing boat that struck a jetty partially sank in Manasquan Inlet on Tuesday night.

The Coast Guard told New Jersey 101.5 the fishing vessel Olivia Grace hit a jetty upon their return to the inlet. The boat became flooded as it headed for the dock, according to spokeswoman for the Coast Guard.

She said a rescue boat was launched by the Coast Guard to assist the crew with the Manasquan Fire Department. Two people on board were able to get off the boat without injury.

"Unfortunately, the dewatering efforts were insufficient and the vessel partially sank at the pier. Towboat is trying to salvage the vessel," the spokeswoman said.

MidJersey.news reported witnesses to the incident heard a loud bang when the boat hit the rocks.

The boat wound up docked at the Wharfside Seafood & Patio Bar, witnesses told MidJersey.news

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Family summer fairs & events in NJ happening through Labor Day A full list of county fairs, street fairs, and family fun events happening late summer through Labor Day in NJ. (All events are listed in date order starting July 27 through September 6)

Look inside this gorgeous New Jersey colonial estate