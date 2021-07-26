First Pinstripes dining/gaming opening in NJ, here’s where

If you like the idea of Dave and Buster’s but want something a bit more high-end, this is going to make you happy.

Pinstripes is a restaurant with Italian/American food that also offers bowling and bocce. They even take reservations not only for their dining but for their gaming. It’s almost as if they’re catering to a more grown-up clientele that also would like to have some fun before or after eating.

If you never heard of them it’s because they’ve only been around since 2007 and there has never been one in New Jersey. That’s all changing in 2022. The parent company has announced a Pinstripes is opening in Paramus at Garden State Plaza. An exact opening date has not yet been announced.

There are currently thirteen Pinstripes locations across the United States including Chicago, Houston, Cleveland and Norwalk. They say they want to open about a hundred Pinstripes over the next several years.

The Paramus location will be just over an hour’s drive for me but looking at their website it seems worth it. They even do catered events. I want one of my friends to hold a wedding reception here so I can check this place out with open bar!

I never played bocce ball but always wanted to learn. I know I know, how could I grow up in a state with one and a half million Italian people and never have played bocce? I can fix this transgression at Pinstripes.

Their food looks incredible judging by another location’s menu. I don’t know how I’d choose between a prime rib dip and a wood fired pizza. Or a baked lasagna and Italian jambalaya.

Here’s a video sample of their atmosphere.

Those outdoor fire pit areas? Yes! Count me in. This place looks awesome. And with an opening in 2022 hopefully this pandemic business will be completely behind us so New Jersey can really get out and enjoy this place fully!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

