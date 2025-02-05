☕ The New Jersey location opened in January

HACKENSACK — How would you like to get a taste of Hawaii without spending a dime on airfare?

As of Jan. 22, that became a reality for New Jerseyans!

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii opened its first-ever New Jersey location on Hackensack’s Main Street, where Hawaiian-grown coffee is a focus and the “vibes are badass,” according to the company’s Facebook.

It’s been around the Big Island of Hawaii since 1989 and then spilled into the mainland back in the 1990s, their website says. If you choose to miss out on this Bergen County addition, good luck sampling it somewhere else! The other participating states aren’t close: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Nevada, New Mexico, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii prides itself in offering many kinds of Hawaiian blends. “The unique weather on the islands also produces the perfect balance of temperature, rain, sun and shade with low winds to produce coffees that are mild in taste and low in acidity,” according to its website.

Try out the selection for yourself at 50 Main St. in Hackensack!

Some of the menu

— Breakfast options

— Iced coffee & cold brew

—Iced/whipped Mana

— Coffee/lattes

—Koffee Kooler

— Smoothies

