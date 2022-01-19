First Lady returns to NJ after approval for billions for in-person learning

First lady Jill Biden will be making her third trip to New Jersey on Thursday.

InsiderNJ.com reports Biden will visit Bergen County College in Paramus to make an announcement with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. Students and staff of several offices at the college were made aware of the visit.

The topic of the announcement was not disclosed but the Department of Education announced Tuesday that every state education agency had received approval of their respective American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief plan. The $122 billion in funds is intended to help keep schools open for in-person learning during the pandemic.

A spokesman for the college referred questions about the visit to the White House on Wednesday morning which did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Gov. Phil Murphy greets First Lady Jill Biden before touring Samuel Smith School in Burlington on March 15, 2021 (Edwin J. Torres/ NJ Governor’s Office) Gov. Phil Murphy greets First Lady Jill Biden before touring Samuel Smith School in Burlington on March 15, 2021 (Edwin J. Torres/ NJ Governor’s Office) loading...

Gov. Phil Murphy coming too?

Gov. Phil Murphy has accompanied Biden on her previous visits to New Jersey.

The first lady's first visit to New Jersey was in March to the Samuel Smith Elementary School in Burlington City to highlight the benefits of the Biden Administration's COVID relief plan.

She also made a campaign appearance for Murphy at Middlesex Collge in Edison in October.

Biden was born in Hammonton and grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.