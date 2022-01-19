First Lady returns to NJ after approval for billions for in-person learning
First lady Jill Biden will be making her third trip to New Jersey on Thursday.
InsiderNJ.com reports Biden will visit Bergen County College in Paramus to make an announcement with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. Students and staff of several offices at the college were made aware of the visit.
The topic of the announcement was not disclosed but the Department of Education announced Tuesday that every state education agency had received approval of their respective American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief plan. The $122 billion in funds is intended to help keep schools open for in-person learning during the pandemic.
A spokesman for the college referred questions about the visit to the White House on Wednesday morning which did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.
Gov. Phil Murphy coming too?
Gov. Phil Murphy has accompanied Biden on her previous visits to New Jersey.
The first lady's first visit to New Jersey was in March to the Samuel Smith Elementary School in Burlington City to highlight the benefits of the Biden Administration's COVID relief plan.
She also made a campaign appearance for Murphy at Middlesex Collge in Edison in October.
Biden was born in Hammonton and grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania, outside Philadelphia.
Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ