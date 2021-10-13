Jill Biden to campaign in Edison, NJ for Gov. Phil Murphy

EDISON — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will return to New Jersey on Friday for a campaign event for Gov. Phil Murphy in Middlesex County.

The Early Vote Rally is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. at Middlesex College in Edison. Earlier this year, a law was passed permitting in-person early voting in New Jersey during a nine-day period prior to Election Day.

New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy, U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone and local officials also will attend the political event.

Biden was last in New Jersey in March as part of a non-partisan effort, when she toured a Burlington school alongside Murphy to highlight the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package signed into law by her husband, President Joe Biden.

Last week, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stopped in both Newark and Montclair to help promote COVID vaccinations and spending for early childcare, as earmarked under the president's $3.5 trillion American Families Plan.

President Biden was in New Jersey last month, stopping in Somerset County to tour Ida damages in Manville.

The President and Vice President both formally endorsed Murphy's bid for re-election in statements last week, before Harris visited the state to promote vaccinations and childcare spending.

In-person early voting locations across the state will be open Oct. 23 through Oct. 31, where registered voters can cast their ballot in person, using a voting machine.

Hours will be Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., no appointment necessary.

Registered voters also can still request a vote-by-mail ballot, for mailing, drop-off in a Secure Ballot Drop Box or returned to their respective County Board of Elections Office.

County Election Officials’ contact information can be found online at Vote.NJ.Gov.

There is also in-person voting at their specific polling place, on Election Day, Nov. 2, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

