‘Help is Here’ — First lady Jill Biden visiting Burlington County school

First lady Jill Biden will return to her home state to promote the American Rescue Plan, designed to accelerate the coronavirus vaccination process and jump start the economy, with a visit to Burlington County school on Monday.

Gov. Phil Murphy's communications director Mahen Gunaratna tweeted the news on Thursday, adding that she will be joined by the governor for her first stop on the "Help is Here" tour. He did not reveal a location for the appearance.

NJ.com reported that they will visit a school but did not identity it.

Burlington County government will receive $86.37 million from the plan while municipalities in the county will receive $43.7 million, according to figures released by U.S. Sens. Cory Booker and Robert Menendez.

The state of New Jersey will receive approximately $6.434 billion while an additional $1.823 billion will be split among the 21 county governments and $1.741 billion divided among all 565 cities and municipalities.

On Friday, the two senators along with U.S. Reps. Donald Payne Jr., D-N.J, 10th District and Tom Malinowski, D-N.J. 7th District, got a head start on promoting the plan in Elizabeth, which will receive $40 million in direct cash to help cover COVID-related expenses and lost revenues due to the pandemic.

The $1.9 trillion relief package signed into law by President Joe Biden will help combat the virus, nurse the economy back to health and deliver direct aid to Americans struggling to make ends meet. Some cash distributions could begin arriving in the bank accounts of Americans this weekend.

Also included are expanded tax credits over the next year for children, child care and family leave — some of them credits that Democrats have signaled they’d like to make permanent — plus spending for renters, food programs and people’s utility bills.

Unemployment benefits will also be extended by $300 per week through Labor Day, extends the CARES Act programs Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for gig workers and those not traditionally eligible for aid) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (for the long-term unemployed) until early September.

President Biden will visit Delaware County near Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)