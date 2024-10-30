⚫Doors open in November

EAST RUTHERFORD — I can tell you how to get to Sesame Street — it's coming to Bergen County next month.

The nation’s first Sesame Street Learn & Play will open its doors at American Dream on Nov. 16, according to Sesame Workshop, a global nonprofit, and American Dream.

"Sesame Street is cherished by millions, and featuring this iconic brand at American Dream highlights our commitment to creating memorable family experiences," Senior Vice President and General Manager of American Dream Bryan Gaus said.

The space at the megamall will take visitors through an “immersive experience” fit for all ages, featuring fan-favorite characters and spots like Elmo’s World, Hooper’s Store play shopping experience and opportunities to explore Abby Cadabby’s magical garden.

Sesame Street must-sees will include Oscar’s trash can and the famous 123 stoop, while surprise visits from Elmo and Abby and stories with Big Bird will have the kids begging to come back.

Other options include an arts and crafts at the Sesame Street Community Center, Sesame Street Playground, Sesame Street Theater, Bike Shop, party rooms and a toddler play area.

Online ticket purchases will be possible.

