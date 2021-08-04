First ever Oreo Café opens in New Jersey

Oreo cookies have been around for a long time (and used to be made in New Jersey) but now there’s a café devoted to all things Oreo, and it’s in New Jersey.

The new Oreo Café is open at the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford. It’s described by Oreo as “a first-of-its-kind treats bar, where visitors can customize sweets or pick from a delicious menu of decadent Oreo inspired desserts."

According to Food and Wine, the café’s menu is broken down into three categories: Desserts with Oreo versions of cheesecake, a waffle sundae, and a brownie sundae. The second menu section is drinks with coffee and tea and an Oreo smoothie and Oreo cold brew. The final menu category is Twist Your Oreo, which allows customers to customize their ice cream or milkshake with all manner of Oreo toppings.

People says that there is a secret menu item, as well: the Oreo Donut S’Morewich which is “scoops of Oreo ice cream sandwiched between chocolate waffle cone pieces, and then topped with a giant marshmallow, glazed doughnut, fudge, sprinkles, and — you guessed it — Oreo cookies. “

According to their website, over 60 billion OREO cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO cookies have been sold since the first OREO biscuit was developed in 1912.

The café also sells limited edition Oreo varieties and Oreo merchandise.

The Oreo Café is located on the third level of the mall with the IT”S SUGAR store.

