🔥Three young children were hanging out a second-floor window as the fire spread

🔥Firefighters caught them as they jumped into their arms

🔥An unconscious woman was carried out from a second-floor bedroom

KEANSBURG — Three children were rescued by firefighters from a burning house on Friday morning.

Smoke was seen coming from the two-story house on Seeley Avenue just around 10:15 a.m. Three children were hanging out of a bedroom window, calling for help. The children tried to escape using the stairs, but their exit was blocked by flames, according to Mayor George Hoff.

Deputy Police Chief Bryan King told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that thick smoke made it hard for officers to enter the house.

"The fire department eventually got in there and started extinguishing the fire. They were able to out the fire out very, very quickly," King said. "I was actually standing there watching my officers catch three young juveniles. They did a great job."

One of the officers injured their arm catching the children, according to the mayor. He said the children appeared to all be between the ages of 5 and 12.

ALSO READ: Philadelphia driver charged in racing crash death of beloved NJ dad

Unconscious woman flown to hospital

A woman was found unconscious in an upstairs bedroom and was taken by medical helicopter to Staten Island University Hospital.

"When they took her out, they were able to get a pulse on her after performing CPR," Hoff said. "She's listed in critical condition" as of Friday afternoon.

Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Chris Swendeman said the fire does not appear suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

It's the second time Monmouth County police caught children jumping from a house fire.

Two Asbury Park officers caught an 8-year-old boy on Monday morning after he jumped from window at a home on Prospect Avenue

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

2025 9/11 Commemorations in New Jersey (listed alphabetically) Thursday, September 11, 2025 will mark the 24th anniversary of the tragic events in 2001 when planes struck the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Pentagon in Washington and a field in Pennsylvania. Most ceremonies are scheduled for 9/11 but some take place on other days. Please let us know about your event with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Not responsible for typographical errors. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Why Beach Tags Should Never Be Allowed In New Jersey Plus why you might be part of the reason badges may never go away. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant