A Philadelphia man faces homicide and DUI charges in a high-speed crash that took the life of a New Jersey father in June.

Andrew Hilferty, 35, and Ryan Reyes, 36, of the Bridgeport section of Logan, were each racing at nearly 100 mph on Route 422 east in Limerick, Pennsylvania, northwest of Philadelphia, on June 29.

Pennsylvania State police said Hilferty's Chevrolet Cruze sedan rear-ended Reyes' Volvo XC70, sending the small SUV into the woods, where it got wedged against a tree.

Reyes had to be extricated from the heavily damaged SUV and was taken to a hospital, where he died. Hilferty and his passenger were not injured in the crash, Montgomery County, Pennsylvania District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

The investigation utilized data from Cruze's event recorder to determine Hilferty was accelerating at the time of the impact. The data also showed that Reyes did not brake-check Hilferty and was slowing down just before impact, according to Steele. A test of a blood sample had a blood alcohol level of .110.

Hilferty was charged Wednesday with homicide by vehicle–DUI, recklessly endangering another person, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, careless driving, driving at safe speed and following too closely. He was arraigned and released with a condition of no driving.

"Ryan will never be forgotten and will always live on through his sweet babies Lincy and Ollie," GoFund Me campaign organizer Shana Walther wrote. "Forever the jokester, he could be quiet, but he loved hard, and if you were lucky enough to be in his circle, you knew it."

