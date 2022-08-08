Fire totally destroys kitchen at East Brunswick, NJ restaurant

EAST BRUNSWICK — A chain restaurant suffered serious fire damage early Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. at the Red Lobster on Route 18, according to East Brunswick police. Fire crews alerted by the alarm were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

No workers, police or firefighters were injured.

Pictures from the site show extensive damage to the kitchen of the restaurant that first opened in December 1979.

A cause for the fire remains under investigation.

Red Lobster spokeswoman Nicole Bott told New Jersey 101.5 that the company is in the process of identifying and evaluating damage to determine the next steps.

"We are offering all managers and employees the ability to transfer to other locations," Bott said.

Aftermath of a fire at Red Lobster in East Brunswick 8/5/22 Aftermath of a fire at Red Lobster in East Brunswick 8/5/22 (Old Bride Volunteer Fire Company) loading...

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

