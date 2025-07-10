🔥 The fire spread to two other buildings

JERSEY CITY — Six firefighters suffered minor injuries in a blaze Thursday that partially collapsed a three-story building in a New Jersey neighborhood, authorities said.

The fire in the area of Fourth and Monmouth streets in Jersey City, which started at about 1:30 a.m., also spread to nearby buildings, displacing some residents. Video showed intense flames and heavy smoke.

The firefighters were being treated at a hospital, Jersey City Fire Chief Jack Johnson said.

Eight displaced

The fire was burning in the basement area, which couldn't immediately be reached, he said. Johnson told CBS New York that Red Cross New Jersey was assisting eight people displaced by the fire.

The fire in Jersey City, which is across the Hudson River from New York City, is under investigation.

“We do have some reports from civilians that some vagrants possibly live in the building,” Johnson said. “We're going to assess probably taking the building down.”

