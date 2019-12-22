Fire in Morris County engulfs several shops, burns down building

NETCONG — A raging fire at a mixed use building kept fire crews busy for hours on Sunday and left several businesses destroyed.

According to Netcong Fire Company No. 1, the fire at the corner of Main Street and Maple Avenue reached three alarms before it was eventually knocked down.

Hackettstown fire department joined the response around 7:30 a.m., according to its department Facebook page, while fire crews also responded from Morris Township and Roxbury.

Among witnesses to the fiery scene, Michelle Koller Vega shared Facebook live video of the thick smoke, as seen below:

The building ravaged by flames housed a laundromat and dry cleaners, bagel shop, hair salon and several other businesses.

Photos and video taken of the scene by late afternoon appeared to show a smoldering pile of rubble.

House of Gold Salon, owned by Rochelle Golden, posted on its Facebook page that the team had watched the salon fall Sunday, while promising to rebuild.

The American Red Cross New Jersey region said on its Twitter feed that they helped a "family of two" following the Main Street fire, providing temporary lodging, food and clothing needs.

There was no official word on any injuries by Sunday evening.

