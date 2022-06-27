Fire ignites 10,000 pounds of fireworks on Route 287 in Bridgewater, NJ

BRIDGEWATER — Drivers who were stuck in a delay on Route 287 because of a truck fire were treated to an impromptu fireworks display Sunday night.

A dolly tire on a tractor-trailer caught fire in the southbound lane near Exit 14 (Route 22) around 10:30 p.m., according to State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The fire ignited the trailer carrying 10,000 pounds of fireworks, which were lit by the fire and launched into the air.

Comments on the Route 80 Rant (TM).. Commute in New Jersey Facebook group said there was a strong smell of burning magnesium that could be smelled for miles.

Magnesium is used in fireworks as an ignition source. It also adds a white color to displays.

The southbound lanes of Route 287 were closed until 5 a.m. Monday when the right lane was opened.

No one was injured in the fire or by the fireworks, according to Slota. The cause of the truck fire remains under investigation.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

Don't complain: Seven reasons why you're lucky to be living in NJ Despite the cost, here are seven lucky reasons why you should be proud to be living in such a fun and great state as New Jersey.