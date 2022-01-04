Fire damages Parsippany, NJ shopping plaza

PARSIPPANY — Several stores at a shopping plaza early Tuesday morning were damaged by a fire that burned before dawn Tuesday.

Firefighters braved temperatures in the teens with wind chills in the single digits as they fought the smokey fire in part of the Green Hill Plaza on Parsippany Road.

The emergency call was made by an employee at a Quick Chek.

The fire burned for 30-45 minutes before it was noticed and firefighters arrived, District 6 Fire Chief Vincent Petito told the Morristown Daily Record

Fire at the Green Hill shopping center in Parsippany 1/4/22 (Hibernia Fire Company #1)

Heavy fire in the roof

Petito told the Morristown Daily Record that there was heavy fire around Joseph's Pizzeria, which continued to spread in both the cockloft and the basement. The roof eventually collapsed, Petito told the Record.

The plaza also includes a liquor store, sushi restaurant, a beauty salon and a Chinese restaurant.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.

